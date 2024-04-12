Security at the National Social Security Authority NSSA has warned employees at institution to be very careful when passing through Harare Gardens.

In a message making rounds and attributed to NSSA security, people have been advised that Harare Gardens has become criminally ridden of late.

The NSSA security gave reference to what they call two puzzling murder cases that occurred in broad daylight recently, where armed robbers stabbed two victims on separate occasions using sharp objects to subdue victims into submission to hand over their valuables such as phones and handbags.

Read the statement below:

SECURITY ALERT

Dear Colleagues,

“Please be advised that Harare Gardens has become criminally ridden of late as there are two puzzling murder cases recorded that occurred in broad daylight recently where armed robbers stabbed two victims on separate occasions using sharp objects to subdue victims into submission to hand over their valuables such as phones and handbags.

“This is indeed scary taking into account that we are juxtaposed with Harare Gardens, and we urge NSSA staff and surrounding neighbours to immediately desist from using Harare Gardens as a thoroughfare to either access passport offices or other related places close to Harare Gardens.

“Please take heed, life is precious and don’t be a statistic.”

Kind regards,

Security