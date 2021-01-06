Zimbabwe Republic Police(ZRP) Finally Respond To “Officer Strikes, Kills Little Baby in Harare,”

Here is their full statement:

PRESS STATEMENT 6TH JANUARY 2021

ZRP STATEMENT ON SOCIAL MEDIA POST TITLED `POLICE OFFICER STRIKES, KILLS LITTLE BABY WITH BATON IN HARARE’

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has taken note of the social media post titled ‘Police Officer strikes, kills little baby with a baton in Harare’ The public is advised that comprehensive investigations conducted by the police command has revealed that a team of police officers was on traffic enforcement duties along Second Street near Bindura bound commuter rank, Harare on 4th January 2021 at 12 noon when one of the members tried to arrest a kombi crew for picking passengers at an undesignated point and contravening COVID-19 regulations.

The member smashed a windscreen on the kombi and the fragments hit the mother and the baby. A fracas occurred as the mother and members of the public remonstrated against the officers. After negotiations by the parties, the mother and the baby were taken to West End Clinic where medical checks revealed that no injuries had been sustained by the baby or mother. There were no life-threatening injuries to the two.

Surprisingly the police officers and the mother decided not to report the incident. They ignored the fact that the incident had been captured by various people through smartphones and posted on social media.

The child is not dead as alleged on social media and this has been confirmed by medical personnel who are now in touch with the police and parents. The child was checked by medical experts on the same day and was not admitted at the hospital.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police does not condone acts of smashing kombis’ windscreens and in the process endangering innocent members of the public’s lives. The ZRP reiterates that action will be taken against the errant police officers. The Zimbabwe Republic Police Command is now taking to task the concerned members to account for their actions.

More information will be released as inquiries continue.

[NYATHI.P] Assistant Commissioner Senior Staff Officer [Press, Public and Int. Relations] to the Commissioner-General of Police Police General Headquarters