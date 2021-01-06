Norton independent legislator has torn into Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa for not standing in solidarity with MPs and Councillors who were being recalled by the MDC-T now under Douglas Mwonzora.

Mliswa says the defection of Brian Dube Gweru Central legislator to Mwonzora camp is a manifestation of the negative consequences of the MDC-Alliance leadership’s failure to lead with consistency and a strong resolve during their battle with Thokozani Khupe.

He says leadership requires decision making and one would rather be consistently wrong than remain indecisive and wavering.

“Chamisa should have stood with them and for all my respect for him, he let them down and their trust levels for him will have gone down.

“Dube like Hwende, Mutseyami, Thabitha Khumalo stood with Chamisa but felt let down when they were recalled& nothing from a party position was down to defend them.

“The leadership should have taken a protective position and even called for mass resignations of its other members,” he says.

He adds: “That would have communicated a message of unity that assures everyone that we are together and will stand with you. Now, having seen others picked off one by one with no response it gives one a sense of futility to support certain positions.”

Mliswa maintains that Dube is a brilliant legal mind with his own law firm and can’t be accused of being after money.

“His move is an indictment of leadership mistakes and I feel hurt that the @MDCAllianceZW has allowed itself to be dissected without showing the resolve to defend each other,” adds Mliswa.

