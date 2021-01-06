Zimdancehall producer DJ Fantan, Chillspot Records co-founder Levels and Tinashe Chanachimwe known as Dhama have been jailed six months for partaking and convening a public gathering during a National lockdown period on New year’s eve.

In passing sentence Harare Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro ruled that their plea of guilt was a sign of remorse but they did not take heed of the lockdown.

Guwuriro also ruled that the court appreciates that they are the face of ghetto youths by encouraging youths to desist from criminal activities and drugs, they should have maintained those good activities than risk the lives of innocent individuals.

She also submitted that the effect of what they did was serious and ordering of a fine and community service would trivialise the offence.

The trio was initially imprisoned for effective 12 months before six months were suspended on condition of good behaviour and not wasting the court’s time by pleading guilty on their initial appearance on Tuesday. -zbc