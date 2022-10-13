Negligence on the part of the Zimbabwe Republic Police is backfiring as a Zimbabwean teenager is suing Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe and ZRP Commissioner General Godwin Matanga for negligently shooting him four months ago.

Nineteen year-old Tashinga Mugwara, who is a resident of Chitungwiza, was shot by police on 27 June 2022 and is suing for damages.

Mugwara is claiming payment of US$183 & ZWL$24 351 for special damages for medical expenses which were incurred since June when he was shot by ZRP officers.

Meanwhile, Mugwara is among dozens of people who in recent years have or are suing ZRP officers for negligence emanating from the slipshod discharge of their duties.

Zwnews