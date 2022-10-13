ZANU PF Patriots Group Admin Elias Sibanda who died in Harare on Wednesday 12 October 2022 after a long illness is said to have been declared a provincial hero.

He was instrumental in contributing to the group’s Twitter handle promoting the party and its leadership at all costs.

ZANU PF Matebeleland North Province wrote to the Party Headquarters on Wednesday afternoon seeking a declaration of Sibanda who hails from Binga as a Provincial Hero.

According, to the party, Sibanda was celebrated amongst the baTonga people as he was amongst the few Tonga people who had risen to a very high position in the Party.

He is survived by his wife, Similo Nkomo-Sibanda and kids.

Zwnews