Three armed robbers stormed into a Mbizo 19 house in Kwekwe and took turns to rape a mother and her three daughters.

According to 263Chat they then made off with US$20,000 and other valuables.

In other news, on 11 October 2022, Zimbabwe Republic Police in Chiredzi arrested Serudzai Magadzire (45) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 10/10/22 at Village 3, Wasara Range, Chiredzi.

The suspect and his accomplice, Kenias Magadzire (21) who is still at large, accused the victim, Benson Chikati (83) of witchcraft before attacking him with catapults and wooden sticks.

Police says the victim died while waiting to be taken to hospital.

