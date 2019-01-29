ZRP lied about Sky News police abuse video: Charity Charamba

HARARE: The Zimbabwe Republic Police(ZRP) has announced that it has managed to locate the police officer who was caught on camera by Sky News abusing a citizen.

This comes hours after ZRP National Spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC) Charity Charamba shocked the world when she claimed that the footage aired by British broadcaster Sky News which shows a soldier and a policeman assaulting a handcuffed man was from 2016, the police has been forced to issue a retraction and admit that it had lied.

This happened after the lies were exposed by social media users who analysed the video.

Below is part of the statement from ZRP:

PRESS STATEMENT 29 JANUARY 2019

ARREST OF A MEMBER OF THE ZIMBABWE REPUBLIC POLICE FOR MISCONDUCT AS SHOWN IN THE VIDEO BY SKY NEWS

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has made inroads into a case of assault by security agents, involving a handcuffed person along Chiremba mad, Harare as seen in a video clip by Sky News on Monday 28 January 2019. Number 066913F Constable Makumire was suspended from performing active police duties in September 2018 and is on bail for contravening section 113 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23 “Theft” (four counts). ZRP Harare Central Crime Register 2632 — 5/09/18 and Rotten Row Court Record Book Number 11419/18 refer.

Constable Makumire is seen in the video clad in civilian attire with a satchel strapped on his back assaulting the victim. The member was not on official duty during the time of the offence as he is on suspension. He has since been arrested and is assisting the police with investigations into the current case.

The security services have always been emphasizing that bogus and rogue elements are responsible for acts of lawlessness which are tarnishing the good standing of security services.

Earlier reports had indicated that the video was shot in 2016, however, upon further clarification from the investigating team it was established that the video was actually shot on Saturday 26 January 2019.

Investigations are widening to account for the remaining members of the security services captured in the video. We are therefore appealing to members of the public who may have suffered similar ordeals, to come forward and make reports at their nearest police station.

