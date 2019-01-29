Kasukuwere’s brother jailed 2 yrs for saying “ED took power by force using soldiers”

Former Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairman Itai Dickson Mafios has been convicted of inciting people in Bindura to join the violent protests that rocked the country a fortnight ago.

He was given a two-year sentence.

Mafios who is NFP Mash Central Chairperson, is half brother to former Zanu PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere.

Mafios (52) first appeared before Bindura provincial magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti-Guuriro on Thursday last week facing charges of incitement to cause public violence.

Public prosecutor Mr Clement Kuwanda told the court that on January 15 at around 4pm, Mafios went to Chiwaridzo Shopping Centre in Bindura driving a silver-grey Toyota Prado.

He allegedly approached people who were sitting on a shop veranda drinking beer and urged them to join the violent protests.

“You are seated and not doing what others are doing in Harare of burning things, why? Go ahead with the shutdown, Mnangagwa took the Presidency by force using soldiers,” he is alleged to have said.

agencies