Chiwenga “appears” as Lawyers march in Harare over “Command Justice” ..PICTURES

Lawyers from across Zimbabwe took to the streets yesterday in protest against a militarised judiciary system and the lack of rule of law in the country.

According to the Law Society of Zimbabwe, the judicial system has been compromised as the courts themselves are disregarding due process and the constitution since the #ShutdownZimbabwe protests.

Posters mock Chiwenga

Bringing into picture VP Chiwenga who can’t pronounce “L” they mocked him saying “ruru of ro” instead of rule of law. Some had posters written “reberate our courts flom army.” These are common words in Chiwenga’s vocabulary.