ZRP Issues Stern Warning To Businesses Charging Goods & Services In USD (Read Full Statement)

Members of the public should feel free to move from one place to another as police are providing adequate security to business, schools, colleges and residential areas.

In the same vein, supermarkets and shops are implored to display commodity prices in order to allow.

members of the public to access goods and services in an environment that gives them room to plan, coordinate and buy the items freely without any form of manipulation by unscrupulous dealers.

The ZRP warns all those who are charging commodities in United States dollars that they risk being arrested as the law will be applied without fear or favour.

Members of the public should report such people to any nearest police station or the National Complaints Desk on telephone numbers 0242-703631 or WhatsApp number 0712800197.

