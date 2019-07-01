BREAKING: MDC Youth Leader In Car Accident

263Chat reports that Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) National Youth Assembly Chairperson Tererai Obey Sithole was involved in a car accident in Norton.

The accident occurred on Monday afternoon while Sithole was in the company of four other youth league members.

Sithole told the publication that the vehicle he was traveling in was involved in a head-on collision with another private vehicle.

No injuries were recorded. He said:

There were five of us but luckily no one was injured. Our vehicle hit another private car, we have since been assisted by the police but the driver of the other vehicle has since left the scene despite investigations being underway.

Sithole is a vocal critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration. He recently warned that the MDC youths will mobilise the nation to force the government to address the economic crisis which continues to deepen by the day.

-263 Chat