After pressure from some Election Observers, and some quiet words from African Ambassadors, the Zimbabwe Police has issued a notice to its provincial commanders to allow opposition rallies to go ahead.

According to renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, African ambassadors told him that it would be impossible to endorse an election that is so blatantly unfair, and being held on an unequal stage as seen over the past few days.

The Commonwealth also stopped Zimbabwe’s readmission until after the election which will be used as one of the important criterions for readmission with Canada pushing hard on that front.

The police recently banned several rallies which were planned by the country’s main opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change.

The police gave various reasons which many believe were not strong enough.

Zwnews