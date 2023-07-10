As the ruling Zanu PF seeks to retain its Gokwe-Sesame parliamentary seat in next month’s 2023 Harmonized Elections, all roads will this Wednesday lead to Masakadza Business Center for the party’s official campaign launch in the constituency.

Poll favourite and youthful businessman-cum-politician, Madron Matiza carries the hopes of the revolutionary party in its pursuit to retain the seat that currently falls under the jurisdiction of outgoing legislator, Gordon Chanda.

According to a Zanu PF Gokwe-Sesame campaign team member privy to the official campaign launch preparations, the event will be graced by Central Committee member and former state security Minister, Owen “Mudha” Ncube.

“The people of Gokwe-Sesame are ready to reward the Second Republic for its efforts in improving their livelihoods by voting resoundingly for Comrade Matiza and the party’s presidential candidate, His Excellency Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa,” said the source.

The increasingly popular Matiza who is prominent for his humble beginnings, outcompeted seven other aspirants in the Zanu PF primary elections held early this year.

