The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has expressed concern with the increase in robbery cases involving travellers or people boarding private vehicles and kombis.

On the 23rd of February 2021, at about 1430 hrs, a woman (31) was robbed along Harare-Bulawayo Road, in the capital after boarding a black Honda Fit vehicle.

ZRP also reports that on the same day at about 1100 hrs, a woman (40) was robbed along Lomagundi Rd, Harare after boarding a blue Honda Fit vehicle, while another at about 1300 hrs, was robbed along Borrowdale Rd, Harare after boarding a blue Honda Fit vehicle.

On 23/02/21 at about 1400hrs, another woman (21) was robbed along Harare-Mtuare Rd, in Harare after boarding a black Honda Fit vehicle.

On another note, the ZRP is warning members of the public against breaching the current COVID-19 regulations.

The police says on 23/02/21, 3 504 people were arrested for breaching COVID-19 regulations, of those 2 284 were for unnecessary movements and 815 were for failing to wear masks.

-Zwnews