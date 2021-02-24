Malcolm Evans, the president of Bowls Zimbabwe, has died.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee yesterday expressed their sincere condolences over the untimely death of Evans, who has been the president of Bowls Zimbabwe for more than a decade.

“It is with deep sadness that the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) learnt the untimely passing of Malcolm Evans, the Bowls Zimbabwe president.

“The ZOC President Admire Masenda, the Board and Secretariat, convey their sincere condolences to his family, Bowls Zimbabwe, and indeed all those whose lives Mr. Evans touched over the years. May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace,” ZOC said in a brief statement yesterday.

Anna Mataure, the former ZOC chief executive who worked with Evans while she was running the local National Olympic Committee before she resigned towards the end of last year, added: “Sincere condolences to his family and the entire sport community. May He Rest in Eternal Peace.” -Herald