Willy Braciano Ta Bi dies: Atalanta and Côte d’Ivoire midfielder Willy Braciano Ta Bi has sadly died from liver cancer at the age of 21.

Former ASEC Mimosas midfielder , TA BI Willy Braciano passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, following a long battle with cancer.

The Ivory Coast star joined Serie A giants Atalanta Bergamo during 2018-2019.

His death was confirmed by the Italian Serie A club, Atalanta in a statement posted on their website.

“We share with deep emotion the pain of those close to Willy Braciano Ta Bi, who died early,” reads the statement. “A dream that began in the black-blue shirt in January 2019 has been cruelly interrupted too soon by fate.”

Ta Bi captained the Ivory Coast at youth level and represented his country at the Francophone Games in 2017.