ZRP cop shoots workmate

A police officer mistakenly shot and injured his colleague who had accompanied him on a raid on a licensed firearm owner in Rujeko C on Tuesday, October 08.

The incident happened along Ingwe Drive when the officers had collected the gun from its civilian owner.

Sources said off-duty police officers at Rujeko A shopping centre noticed that one Chengetai Musiyarira was carrying a firearm in his pocket.

They trailed him as he walked towards Jazire shopping centre in Rujecko C.

They caught up with him in Ingwe Drive where they then asked to search him, to which Chengetai complied and handed over the gun to one Detective Constable Masendu.

Sources, however, said the pistol had a valid licence number (442956) which was due for expiry in 2022.

As Masendu began to unload the firearm, he accidentally discharged it and the bullet hit one Constable Nyambuwa just below the abdomen and the bullet went through his intestines.

The victim was rushed to Makurira Memorial Clinic from where he was referred to Masvingo Provincial Hospital where underwent a successful operation to remove the bullet.

Nyambuwa is currently admitted in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

tellzim