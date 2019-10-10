VIDEO: Woman says Mugabe kids are actually Peter Pamire’s

A woman has claimed that the late former president of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe did not father any children with Grace.

She claims that his three children, Bona, Robert Jnr and Chatunga were sired by the late Peter Pamire, a businessman who died in a car accident.

Her remarks are consistent with a purportedly leaked CIO document which also claims that in 1994 and 1995 Grace had two abortion which she claimed were a miscarriage but they were the kids of Peter Pamire’s.

According to reports, Grace Mugabe nee Marufu who was working as secretary to then-president Mugabe, became his mistress and, while still married to Stanley Goreraza (air force pilot Stanley Goreraza), had two children with him, Bona born in 1988, named after Mugabe’s mother, and Robert Peter Jr.