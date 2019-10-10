Mnangagwa, Oil tycoon Tagwirei arrive in France

President Mnangagwa has arrived in Lyon, France, for the 6th Replenishment Conference of the Global Fund which is aiming to raise $12bn to fight AIDS, TB and Malaria.

He attended Uganda’s independence celebrations and is travelling with petroleum tycoon, Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

Speaking about the trip, a source said:

President ED Mnangagwa late Wednesday afternoon left Entebbe, Uganda, for Lyon France to join other world leaders at the 6th replenishment conference seeking to raise 14 billion dollars to fight HIV tuberculosis and malaria.

Agencies