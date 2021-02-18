A senior police officer, Superintendent Hilda Zisadza (47) of ZRP Mt Darwin District Headquarters was among the three people who lost their lives in a deadly traffic accident that occurred near Skyline Tollgate along Masvingo road on Monday, police have confirmed.
Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi named the accident victims in a press statement.
The other deceased are Evermore Mhembere (40) of 1231 5th Crescent, Glen View 1 and Munyaradzi Chidamba (7) of 1231 5th Crescent Glen View 1, Harare.
Nyathi said:
The accident occurred at 4:30 pm when a Freightliner haulage truck encroached into the lane of oncoming traffic, resulting in a collision with a Toyota Rush vehicle with four people on board.
The Toyota Rush vehicle veered off the road, overturned and landed on its roof. The driver and the two passengers died on the spot while the fourth person sustained serious injuries.