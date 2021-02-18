A senior police officer, Superintendent Hilda Zisadza (47) of ZRP Mt Darwin District Headquarters was among the three people who lost their lives in a deadly traffic accident that occurred near Skyline Tollgate along Masvingo road on Monday, police have confirmed.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi named the accident victims in a press statement.

The other deceased are Evermore Mhembere (40) of 1231 5th Crescent, Glen View 1 and Munyaradzi Chidamba (7) of 1231 5th Crescent Glen View 1, Harare.

Nyathi said: