The late Pamamonya Paya hitmaker Soul Jah Love, real name Soul Musaka’s uncle has rubbished news reports claiming the singer’s death was caused by drug abuse.

Soul Jah Love died on Tuesday at a Harare hospital. He was diabetic and was known to be battling the disease since the age of 7.

Chibaba was also diagnosed with cancer.

Speaking on behalf of the family, the late musician’s uncle, Solomon Musaka dismissed the social media rumours relating the death to foul play or drug abuse, adding that the family will share the details soon.

“There are people posting zvavanoda pasocial media hativarambidze asi the actual position will come from us as the family. The information related to the period of his bereavement, cause of death, where his funeral wake will take place, date of burial and final resting place will be announced after family deliberations,” said Musaka.

Soul Jah Love lost his twin brother John when he was 15.