Harare, 17 February 2021, fellow Zimbabweans as you are aware we received 200 000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines from China on 15 February 2021 which were subsequently handed over to His Excellency President Cde E.D. Mnangagwa at State House by the Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, His Excellency Mr Guo Shaochun.

Let me take this opportunity to inform you that the vaccination programme will start on Thursday, 18 February 2021, starting with Harare Metropolitan Province. As we roll out this important vaccination exercise I want to encourage all priority populations to take up the vaccine for their protection. Vaccination, however, remains voluntary and will be free of charge as per Government’s previous pronouncements.

The first phase of the programme which we are announcing today will see the vaccination of populations at high risk of COVID-19 that is our front line workers (Health Workers, Village Health Workers, Ports of Entry Personnel ZIMRA, Immigration and Security Health Workers).

The inaugural vaccination will take place at Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital in Harare at 10 am 18 February 2021.