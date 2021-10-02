Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Detectives have arrested Ndaizivei Rubatsiro Gunde (46) and Varaidzo Gunde (26) along Kwekwe – Gokwe Road for possessing prescribed medicines without permit and possessing prohibited medicines.

The suspects who were travelling from Chinhoyi to Kwekwe in a Mercedes Benz Actros truck, registration numbers YT Z229GP/ FY71GP GP/FY71GR GR, as passengers, were arrested while offloading various medicines from the truck into their vehicle, after stopping along the highway.

The arrest which took place on 27 September 2021 led to the recovery of assorted tablets, lotion creams and injections.

And police say investigations are underway.

Zwnews