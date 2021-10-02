Workers in the mining industry have been awarded a 24.5% salary increase backdated to July 2021, the Zimbabwe Economic Review reveals.

The least paid worker now earning a gross salary of $30 500 or USD192.98 for the period up to December 2021.

This follows a Collective Bargaining Agreement btwn the Mine Workers Union of Zimbabwe & the Chamber of Mines Zimbabwe.

The increments will be awarded to workers in grades 1-13 & will be paid in both the USD and ZWL, and will include an exemption clause as stipulated in SI 152 of 1990.

In Zimbabwe, mineworkers are among the most underpaid labourers, despite the sector being one of the cornerstone of the economy.

Reports of poor working conditions are also common in mines, dating back to colonial era period.

During the pre-independence, most mineworkers were forced labourers.

As for Zimbabwe, these came from countries such as Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia.

