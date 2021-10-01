Former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has implored ZANU-PF cadres to do a (bhora musangano) and be part of the Converged Citizens to vote President Emmerson Mnangagwa out.

Moyo says every person including those in ZANU PF should rise up against Mnangagwa in the 2023 elections.

“Dear Zanu-PF Comrades, In 2023 it’s the Converged Citizens across the political divide and within the full spectrum of political opinions and economic interests; versus Mnangagwa’s Vene Vazvo and their Chuhu Chedu mentality. Be part of it!” He says.

Moyo blames Mnangagwa of being selfish and for toying with the mentality that its only him who matters.

Zwnews