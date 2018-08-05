ZRP, Army statement on ‘Shut Down Zim,’ Monday, August 6th

Harare: The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) have rubbished reports suggesting there is a nationwide shutdown on Monday, 06 August, 2018.

In a joint press statement, the ZRP and ZDF labelled the claims as fake:

“Some of the false messages include the one where it is alleged that soldiers are calling upon the people of Zimbabwe to go onto the streets and shut down Zimbabwe. For the record, this message and its contents should be dismissed. The Zimbabwe Defence Forces does not communicate through social media. Such propaganda is meant to incite public violence and tarnish the image of Zimbabwe Defence Forces,” read the statement, signed by ZRP Spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba and ZDF Spokesperson, Colonel Overson Mugwisi. zbc