Picture: Zim soldier ‘killed’ in Glenview 3 Harare; 2 beaten, hospitalised

Here is a photo of a soldier from the Zimbabwe National Army(ZNA) allegedly beaten and killed in Glenview 3 today.

Social media rumours are saying the trooper identified as ‘Naison’ hails from GlenView 3 and he was disarmed and severely beaten to a pulp. Others say he is the person who shot and killed protesters in Harare.

Unconfirmed reports also say two other soldiers were disarmed and thoroughly sjamboked with their own leather whips in Budiriro.

Sources say they were left in a sorry state and they are now admitted at Parirenyatwa hospital.