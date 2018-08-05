We are targeting Tendai Biti: SB Moyo

General SB Moyo(Foreign Affairs Minister) is under fire after he posted a message suggestisting that Tendai Biti is the main player behind violence that led to the death of 7 people after soldiers opened fire at fleeing protesters in Harare on Wednesday, August 1.

His message comes following news that military men in four vehicles had abducted the mother of Tendai Biti of MDC Alliance in the dead of the night on Thursday. They wanted her to tell them where the former finance minister could be found.

Now SB Moyo has sent a message that left many wondering if he also played a part in the predicament of Biti’s mother.

Said SB Moyo:

“The rule of law in any country must be upheld, no one is above the law. Those who invite violence must be held accountable for their actions. Police are looking for Tendai Biti for him to answer questions surrounding the sad events that took place on 1 August 2018.”

His message also comes at a time when soldiers are moving through suburbs of Harare every night beating supporters of the opposition party, firing weapons outside the homes of its MPs and abducting opposition activists.

Suspicions are high that someone more sinister and reckless than Mnangagwa might have ordered troops on to the streets on Wednesday. The soldiers that killed 7 people were from the presidential guard, nominally commanded by Mnangagwa but answering directly to Constantino Chiwenga who is now the country’s first vice president.