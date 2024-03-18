Sport

ZPSL Results, Latest Table..Byo Chiefs, Bosso Share Spoils

In a highly anticipated encounter, Bulawayo Chiefs and Highlanders battled to a 1-1 draw in a tightly contested match. Both teams displayed their prowess on the field, but neither could secure the decisive goal to claim victory.

Meanwhile, ZPC Kariba emerged triumphant against Chegutu Pirates with a narrow 1-0 win.

Round 2 matches played Saturday:

  • Chicken Inn faced off against Arenel Movers in a thrilling encounter that ultimately ended in a goalless draw.

  • Dynamos and Hwange treated fans to an exhilarating display of football, with the match ending in a pulsating 2-2 draw. Both teams fought hard throughout the game, exchanging goals in an exciting contest that kept spectators on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.

  • Herentals took on CAPS United in a highly anticipated clash, but it was CAPS United who emerged victorious with a convincing 2-0 win.

  • Simba Bhora and GreenFuel battled to a hard-fought 1-1 draw in a closely contested match. Both teams showcased their determination and skill, but ultimately had to settle for a share of the points after an evenly matched encounter.

  • TelOne put on an impressive performance against Manica, securing a convincing 3-1 victory.

 

18th March 2024

