ZPSL Results, Latest Table..Byo Chiefs, Bosso Share Spoils

In a highly anticipated encounter, Bulawayo Chiefs and Highlanders battled to a 1-1 draw in a tightly contested match. Both teams displayed their prowess on the field, but neither could secure the decisive goal to claim victory.
Meanwhile, ZPC Kariba emerged triumphant against Chegutu Pirates with a narrow 1-0 win.
Round 2 matches played Saturday:
Dynamos and Hwange treated fans to an exhilarating display of football, with the match ending in a pulsating 2-2 draw. Both teams fought hard throughout the game, exchanging goals in an exciting contest that kept spectators on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.
Herentals took on CAPS United in a highly anticipated clash, but it was CAPS United who emerged victorious with a convincing 2-0 win.
Simba Bhora and GreenFuel battled to a hard-fought 1-1 draw in a closely contested match. Both teams showcased their determination and skill, but ultimately had to settle for a share of the points after an evenly matched encounter.
TelOne put on an impressive performance against Manica, securing a convincing 3-1 victory.
