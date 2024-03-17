VIDEO: Out of control girls filmed in bullying Incident at Ruwangwe Day Secondary School, Nyanga, Manicaland

Bullying can cause physical injuries, ranging from bruises to more severe harm. However, the emotional impact can be even more damaging. Victims of bullying often experience anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and may develop long-term psychological issues.
Bullying can significantly disrupt a student’s ability to concentrate and perform well academically. Victims may avoid attending school altogether, leading to absenteeism and a decline in grades. This can hinder their educational progress and future opportunities. Allowing bullying to persist in Zimbabwean schools perpetuates a culture of violence and aggression. It normalizes harmful behavior and sends the message that it is acceptable to mistreat others. This can have broader societal implications, impacting communities beyond the school environment. Schools have a legal and ethical responsibility to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for all students.
Overall, school bullying is harmful on multiple levels and requires proactive measures to prevent and address effectively. It undermines the well-being and success of students and compromises the integrity of educational institutions.
In a shocking and callous act, Ngundu nurse Ngonidzashe Mugabe has been sentenced to 18… Read More
Lawyer Rodney Saratoga Makausi has been granted permission by the High Court to pursue a… Read More
The Welsh Labour party elected Vaughan Gething as its new leader, making the 50-year-old politician… Read More
File image/ Chiredzi North MP Roy Bhila finds himself embroiled in a marital dispute as… Read More
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirm a fatal road accident which killed 5 people when a… Read More
Image-Newsday At least seven people have died on the spot and two others on admission… Read More