VIDEO: Out of control girls filmed in bullying Incident at Ruwangwe Day Secondary School, Nyanga, Manicaland

4 out of control rogue High School girls in bullying video at Ruwangwe Day Secondary School, Nyanga District, Manicaland Province.

Bullying can cause physical injuries, ranging from bruises to more severe harm. However, the emotional impact can be even more damaging. Victims of bullying often experience anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and may develop long-term psychological issues.

Bullying can significantly disrupt a student’s ability to concentrate and perform well academically. Victims may avoid attending school altogether, leading to absenteeism and a decline in grades. This can hinder their educational progress and future opportunities. Allowing bullying to persist in Zimbabwean schools perpetuates a culture of violence and aggression. It normalizes harmful behavior and sends the message that it is acceptable to mistreat others. This can have broader societal implications, impacting communities beyond the school environment. Schools have a legal and ethical responsibility to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for all students.

Overall, school bullying is harmful on multiple levels and requires proactive measures to prevent and address effectively. It undermines the well-being and success of students and compromises the integrity of educational institutions.

Watch Video Here