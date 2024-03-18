Categories: Zim Latest

Madzibaba Ishmael’s Children Aged 11 and 13 Have Never Been to School

The plight of Madzibaba Ishmael’s two children, Shadreck, 11, and Amon, 13, has sparked concern as they have never had the opportunity to attend school. Their father, Madzibaba Ishmael, aged 54, has staunchly barred them from pursuing education due to his beliefs, leaving them unable to read or write.

Following the dissolution of Madzibaba Ishmael’s marriage to his first wife, Tendai Mukombe, in 2020 due to his polygamous beliefs, Shadreck and Amon have been under the care of their mother. Tendai expressed her frustration at her children’s lack of access to education, highlighting their desire to enroll in Grade One despite their older ages.

“I was against Madzibaba Ishmael’s doctrine of barring children from being educated,” Tendai stated. “My two children want to go to school, like any other children of their age.”

Despite their eagerness to learn, Shadreck and Amon face mockery from their peers for their illiteracy, further compounding their struggles.

Madzibaba Ishmael’s father-in-law and lieutenant, James Gwenzi, echoed the church doctrine’s stance against allowing children to attend school. This rigid belief system has deprived numerous children of their right to education within the community.

The dire situation has drawn attention to the broader issue of education rights and the impact of religious beliefs on children’s development. As Madzibaba Ishmael and others face legal repercussions for their actions, concerns persist for the well-being and future prospects of children caught in similar circumstances.

state media

Share
18th March 2024

Recent Posts

Evangelica Sandie strips naked after being arrested

Zim Facebook Celebrity's Naked Act Shocks Police at Harare Central Police Station In a startling… Read More

18th March 2024

ZPSL Results, Latest Table..Byo Chiefs, Bosso Share Spoils

In a highly anticipated encounter, Bulawayo Chiefs and Highlanders battled to a 1-1 draw in… Read More

18th March 2024

VIDEO: Out of control girls filmed in bullying Incident at Ruwangwe Day Secondary School, Nyanga, Manicaland

4 out of control rogue High School girls in bullying video at Ruwangwe Day Secondary… Read More

17th March 2024

Ngundu Nurse Jailed for Strangling Girlfriend’s Baby During Delivery

In a shocking and callous act, Ngundu nurse Ngonidzashe Mugabe has been sentenced to 18… Read More

17th March 2024

Kikky Badass Loses in US$500 000 Defamation Lawsuit

Lawyer Rodney Saratoga Makausi has been granted permission by the High Court to pursue a… Read More

17th March 2024

Wales: Zambian Man Makes History as First Black Govt Leader in Europe

The Welsh Labour party elected Vaughan Gething as its new leader, making the 50-year-old politician… Read More

17th March 2024