The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services has started implementing a deliberate policy of recruiting officers from members of the San community.

As stated by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Nick Mangwana, they are starting with 20 individuals.

Yesterday, ZPCS Commissioner General Moses Chihobvu met with the 1st three females and seven males.

The San Community is one of the most sidelined society in the country.

This Community lives on hunting and gathering and are at threat from extinction if no measures are taken for them to adapt.

They need inclusion so that they won’t suffer the fate of the dinosaurs, which failed to adapt to the changing times.

Recently, Tsoro-o-tso San Development Trust (TSDT) in conjunction with a United Kingdom based university, Strathclyde embarked on a marginalisation research on the San Community in the country.

TSDT Director, Davy Ndlovu said the study was to be conducted for a term of three weeks, focusing on the San communities in Tsholotsho and Bulilima.

“The San clan has been marginalised, despised and referred to in many derogatory terms such as Bushmen.

“Due to such misconceptions and discriminations, the San people have been lagging behind in terms of development.

“They are also not respected, and their culture is now dominated by cultures of other ethnic groups,” said Ndlovu he said sometime in 2020.

Apparently, the government has announced that it is committed in ensuring social, ane economic inclusion of the San people.

Zwnews