The National Association of Youth Organisations (NAYO) says it has petitioned the National Assembly to stop the re-introduction of the National Youth Services popularly known as Green Bombers (from the colour of their uniform).

The government recently announced that it would be reviving the NYS purportedly aimed at instilling patriotism in the youths.

However, because of their alleged past gory history, many are against their re-introduction.

McDonald Munyoro NAYO Zimbabwe

programs Manager says it is worrying that NYS graduants were used in violent acts hence the petition.

“We petitioned @ParliamentZim

to stop the reintroduction of the National Youth Service Program in a bid to forbid young people from exploitation,” he says.

He adds that when the graduates from the National Youth Service were released people began seeing human rights violations in Communities.

Over the years, ZANU PF abused NYS or Border Gezi graduants sending them to attack opposition parties.

For many, their re-introduction will trigger sad memories.

