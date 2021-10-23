Self proclaimed ZANU-PF member and supporter Cde Never Maswerasei says his party will lose the 2023 elections all systems out.

He says the reason why ZANU-PF is going to lose the election is because its leader, and Republican President Emmerson Mnangagwa is failing to deal with corruption as well as his sons’ alleged amassing of wealth.

“Dear Zimbabwe: I dont know who wants to hear this but ndarota my own party yarobwa seri neseri in 2023 elections.

“The main issues being ED’s willing failure to deal with corruption, the alleged billions his sons have amassed in 3yrs.

“Hamenho kuti panodiwa kubika doro here apa,” he says.

Maswerasei adds that in his dream, he saw Mnangagwa ordering the army to shoot people on the streets, but the army disobeyed his orders.

“Muhope dzimwechetedzi ndaona army yamanikidzwa kunzi pindai mustreet muite zvenyu zviya vachibva varamba nechirungu vakati “sorry not this time” vakati zvabuda musarudzo ndizvozvo.

“Hope dzangu hadziwanzopotsa. Screenshot and keep it safe,” he says.

