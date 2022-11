Image: Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu has taken to her social media to pay respect to Cassper Nyovest.

The star shared a photo of herself kneeling before the rapper.

Zodwa who intentionally put off her comment section says humbleness is the price.

She said when she had no talent but she stay winning in the game.

Zodwa wrote: “Thokoza @casspernyovest👑 Humbleness is the Price💰💫⭐️ When I Don’t Have Talent but i Stay Winning in the Game👊🏽”

See post below:

