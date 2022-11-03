CONTROVERSIAL comedian Felistas Murata Mai TT’s Ex-lover Tinashe Maphosa is demanding US$250 000 from the comedian.

Maphosa sent summons to Mai TT demanding US$250 000 for defaming him.

In court summons seen by this publication, Maphosa is suing the comedienne for defamation damages.

Reads part of the summons:

Plaintiffs claim against the Defendant is for payment of the sum of US$250 000.00 (Two Hundred and Fifty United States Dollars) being defamation damages. The damages arises from statements made by the Defendant on her social medial platforms which include facebook through her social media handle called “Mai Ts Diaries”, wherein Defendant stated that, the Plaintiff is a serial liar, abusive, rapist and criminal who used the Defendant’s name to borrow money. Furthermore the article went on to insinuate that the Plaintiff was a criminal who has perfected his art of planning his moves before striking to manipulate his victims.

Such words were untrue, wrongful and were intended to injure Plaintiffs reputation. Plaintiff also claims interest and cost of suit.

Reacting to the latest development, Mai TT shouted at her American-based ex-husband for suing her.

“I’m paying vanhu maridzawakaba ndirikusafa nezvikwereti zvako iwembwa iwe otumira summons musa–nyoko wako iwe mbwaiwe. idiot mbavha wakadyaidzwa iwe musa–nyoko if u know u re innocent land here imbwa du–iwe mbwaaaaaa yemunhu,”

Mai TT claims her ex-husband does not have the right to sue her as he is the one who wronged her and stole from her.