Zimbabwe National Army spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Alphios Makotore has warned that conmen might be misusing the army logo to issue bogus statements purporting to be from the ZNA.

Makotore yesterday told NewsDay that a recent statement claiming that the army issued a public notice stating that soldiers have been barred from patronising several nightclubs and sports bars throughout the country is false.

The notice went viral on social media this week, and it listed bars, mostly in high-density suburbs where soldiers were reportedly barred due to suspected violence against civilians.

The statement titled Out of bounds areas to ZNA members said the army headquarters had noted with concern incidents of assault of ZNA members by civilians and vice versa countrywide.

‘‘The places identified as trouble spots are on the increase. In light of the above, the areas listed below have been officially declared out of bounds areas for all ZNA members, and those found there will be arrested.”

It listed some popular night clubs and sports bars in Bulawayo, Beitbridge, Plumtree, Hwange, Mutoko, Magunje, Karoi, Mutare, Rusape, Nyanga, Chipinge, Masvingo, Gutu, Kwekwe, Harare, Kadoma, Gokwe, Mount Darwin, Chivhu, Marondera, Kariba and Zvishavane, among other places.

Makotore yesterday rubbished the statement.

‘‘As ZNA, we are warning members of the public to be wary of bogus employment recruitment agencies claiming that they can facilitate anyone to be recruited by the ZNA, and we have issued public statements through the Press because people are being conned by criminals.

Newsday