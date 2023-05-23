The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has released the list of voters’ roll inspection centres, as the country gears up for polls.

The centres will open between 0700hrs and 1700hrs daily from the 27th of May to the 31st of May 2023.

Documents required for one to be able to inspect are as follows: –

a) National Identity Card (metal, plastic or waiting pass with holder’s picture

b) Valid Zimbabwean passport.

lnspection of the voters roll is a critical step in the Biometric Voter Registrotion (BVR) process.

It is done by registered voters to check, verify or correct their details, or transfer to their indicated polling stations on the Registration Certificate.

The inspection period is also an opportunity for registered voters to verify the vofers roll.

A voter may object to the retention of any data on the voters roll in which the objecting voter is registered, and to the removal of his or her name from the vcters roll in terms of section 33(4).

This objection must be done in writing.

