Years before the 2017 coup, Grace Mugabe’s political ambitions were so nakedly obvious that the then leader of the War Veterans Association, Jabulani Sibanda, warned her that “power is not sexually transmitted”.

He was relieved of his leadership position soon afterwards.

Now Zimbabweans watch with bemusement as the actions of the actions of Auxillia Mnangagwa mirror those of her predecessor. Spotlight on Zimbabwe series presents ‘*Auxiliary Power – A tale of Zimbabwe’s powerful First Ladies’*