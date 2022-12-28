Image for illustration purpose

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of Ronald Ncube (22) for a murder case in which he fatally stabbed a Zimbabwe National Amy officer, Simesihle Mkandla (24), with a knife at St Luke’s Business Centre on 25/12/22.

The police has since expressed concern with suspects, who are moving around with okapi knives attacking people who will be trying to stop them from using the weapons to commit crime.

At some times the police had to launch campaigns educating people on the dangers of moving around with dangerous items.

People have been arrested during blitzs targeting those who move around with knives, catapults, machetes among other dangerous weapons.

Apparently, ZRP is on record calling on members of the public to resolve their differences in a friendly manner.

