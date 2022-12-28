Top musician Mukudzei Mukombe affectionately known as Jah Prayzah on Tuesday visited Harare Central Prison for talent hunting.

It was all joy as some prisoners had chance to meet one of their role models.

Jah Prayzah one of the country’s most celebrated artist, has collaborated with a number of fellow musicians both local and international.

He enjoys a huge fan base, making him one of the most sought after musicians in Zimbabwe to the extent of being appointed a brand ambassador.

Apparently, Jah Prayzah stresses the need for having organic followers on social media saying this will give an artiste an idea on what direction to follow.

Zwnews