President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Chief apologist, Killer Zivhu has lambasted Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya for pretending to deal with illegal forex dealers, while sidestepping the big fishes.

Zivhu who is former MP for Chivi South says Ncube and Mangudya are taking Zimbabweans for fools.

“Mthuli and Mangudya don’t waste our time targeting small boys, vanhu vanoita zve forex munovaziva uye naming and shaming ine basa reyi vanhu vachitambura kudayi.

“Rates are going up everyday imwi moti we are shaming offenders, don’t take Zimbabweans like fools,” he says.

Meanwhile, Norton independent MP Temba Mliswa recently voiced his concern on the matter.

Mliswa said the street rates is a true reflection of the country’s economy, adding that instead of chasing after traders, the government must make fundamentals right.

Apparently, on the issue of illegal forex trading, it is believed that they are big names and political connected people behind it.

Zwnews