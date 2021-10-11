The Government has pledged to assist the ZCC Mutendi Church to acquire a broadcasting licence for one of its educational colleges.

The government says this is in line with its ongoing efforts to take broadcasting services to the people in order to achieve the Vision 2030.

The government has set an ambitious bar of achieving middle income status by 2030.

One such area is access to information for all, however the government has over the years been accused suppressing the airwaves.

The broadcasting space is choked, with companies or people linked to the government or the ruling party getting licenses.

Zwnews