The country yesterday recorded one death and 34 new cases of Covid-19 as the third wave continues to take toll.

Meanwhile, outbreaks at schools has remained a cause for concern.

The government says it is keeping a close eye on the situations prevailing in schools so that normalcy is back in case of outbreaks.

Apparently, the authorities are continuously urging members of the public to adhere to health measures and guidelines.

In the same light, President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently extended level 2 lockdown byfurtby f 14 days.

Zwnews