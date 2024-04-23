Image-InfoMinZw

The premier business expo, the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) has kicked off in Bulawayo on a high note.

This year’s Fair is running under the theme “Entrepreneur: The Catalyst to Industrialisation and Trade.” 23-25 April will be business days while 26 and 27 April will be open to the public.

Kenyan President, William Ruto, will officially open the event on Friday.

ZITF 2024 has 624 exhibitors, up from 565 in 2023, the Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Jenfan Muswere said during post cabinet briefing this afternoon.

He said the total number of foreign countries participating has also increased to 26 from 21 last year.

The Fair is a key platform for local & international businesses to connect and explore partnerships.

Apparently, the Government says it continues to intensify its response against drug and substance abuse across the country.

Since January 2024, about 6 148 people were arrested, 677 were suppliers and 5 471 were end-users.

A total of 106 illegal drug and substance trading bases were identified, raided and destroyed in Harare, Shamva, Chinhoyi, Bindura, Bulawayo and Mutare.

Fifty-one liquor outlets were charged for operating without the correct licenses and while 268 operators were also arrested for violating license conditions, and 17 outlets had their licenses cancelled for violating operating conditions.

A total of 311 countrywide inspections on medicine outlets were conducted and 62 lines of medicines were confiscated.

Zwnews