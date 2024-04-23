VIDEO: A South African-based Madzibaba finds himself in a scandalous situation after engaging in an affair with a married woman. Adding to the controversy, he was reportedly also attempting to seduce the same man’s second wife.

A Zimbabwean Madzibaba, residing in South Africa, finds himself at the center of a scandalous affair, entangled in accusations of infidelity.

Exposed for engaging in an extramarital relationship with another man’s wife, the situation intensifies with allegations suggesting advances toward the same man’s second wife. Reports indicate that he allegedly attempted to seduce and engage in illicit activities with the second wife as well.

In a viral video capturing the unfolding drama, the Madzibaba, whose identity remains undisclosed, is seen kneeling down, surrounded by onlookers, including South African police officers ready to intervene if necessary.

The voices of the man’s friends and relatives resonate in the background, condemning the Madzibaba for his actions. Outraged by his audacity, they denounce his involvement with their friend’s wife and his attempted seduction of the second wife.

They demand accountability, insisting on restitution for the breach of marital trust. Despite being exposed, they express astonishment that the Madzibaba persists in his affair with their friend’s first wife.

