FCCPC Summons Chinese Supermarket Over Alleged Discrimination Against Locals

FCCPC summons Chinese supermarket over discrimination against Nigerians

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has summoned the owner of a Chinese supermarket for allegedly discriminating against Nigerians by restricting their entry.

The supermarket, located at the China General Chamber of Commerce along Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Road in the Federal Capital Territory, exclusively permits individuals of Chinese descent to enter.

Reacting to the development, Mrs. Boladale Adeyinka, the Director of Surveillance and Investigation at the commission, who led the enforcement, stated that they are responding to a viral video allegedly showing Nigerian consumers being denied access to the supermarket.

She explained that the purpose of their surveillance and investigation is to verify the allegations and the contents of the viral video.

“Now, the summons, of course, since she’s not around and the place is locked, is to serve notice on her to appear before the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection

Commission by Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 11 am.

“There are other regulatory tools that can be deployed if she fails to attend to this summons,” she added.

She further explained that the summons means that entry into the premises would require approval, and anyone wishing to access it must first notify the commission.