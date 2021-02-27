The Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU), leaders, Tapiwanashe Chiriga and Nancy Njenge have been granted free bail on the 1st charge in which they charged for allegedly failing to confine themselves at homes during the govt enforced national lockdown.

The State was opposing their release together with that of Takudzwa Ngadziore on a 2nd charge.

The ZINASU leaders return to court on 31 March.

They were accused of staging unsanctioned protests on Thursday demanding the release of pro-democracy campaigner Makomborero Haruzivishe who was arrested last week for allegedly locking up Impala Car Rental employees in their offices in 2020.

