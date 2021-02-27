Heavy rains that fell in Kariba since yesterday have led to land and rock falls that have blocked the road from Harare turnoff to Heights suburb, a senior government official has said.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana said Kariba received 53mm and more is being forecasted.

Drivers have since been warned to drive with caution as rock falls are now commonplace there.

“Heavy rains that fell in Kariba since yesterday have led to land and rock falls that have blocked the road from Harare turnoff to Heights suburb.

“Kariba received 53mm and more is forecast. Drivers are cautioned to drive with caution as rock falls are now commonplace here,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe has warned of rains accompanied by thunderstorms in several places across the country.

Motorists have been warned to drive cautiously and people have always been urged to stay under shelter and not to attempt crossing flooded rivers.

Apparently, the Zimbabwe Republic Police recently bemoaned rise in drowning cases, attributed to children playing in water bodies, adults on fishing expeditions or trying to cross flooded rivers.

-Zwnews